Man stabbed to death in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight by unidentified assailants near Bibi-ka-Chashma in Falaknuma in Old City on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Mohd Majeed, a local resident, was at a paan shop when several individuals attacked him with knives and other weapons. Majeed sustained severe bleeding injuries in the assault, prompting bystanders to rush him to the hospital.

He was taken to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Majeed’s body has been shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

On receiving information, the Falaknuma police rushed to the spot and took up investigation. The surveillance cameras at the crime spot and surroundings are being examined to identify and nab the killers. Senior police officials, including Additional DCP (South Zone) Mohd Majid, visited the crime scene. Authorities are questioning Majeed’s family members and friends to determine the motive behind the attack and identify potential suspects.