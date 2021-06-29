Man with 130 unpaid traffic challans caught in Hyderabad

A two-wheeler rider with 130 unpaid traffic challans was caught by the Hyderabad traffic police here at Jubilee Hills on Monday.

According to the traffic SI Prabhakar Reddy, the man identified as Vijay was caught when the traffic police were inspecting vehicles at Jubilee Hills check post. The rider who was proceeding towards Jubilee Hills road no.2 was intercepted and the police found 130 pending challans on the vehicle bearing registration number TS10ER7069.

Over 130 challans worth Rs 35,950 were issued since 2017 for speed driving, wrong parking and driving without helmet. The traffic police seized the vehicle after Vijay refused to pay the fine.

The motorist is said to be working in a software firm in Madhapur.