Manikonda residents shower praises on HYDRAA’s services

Residents from various colonies of Manikonda municipality have come forward and organised rallies praising HYDRAA for its civic works and environmental efforts. They carried placards and raised slogans ‘HYDRAA Zindabad’.

On Wednesday, about 15 colonies joined a rally at the Marri tree junction in Manikonda and the walkers near Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet praised HYDRAA’s services.

The residents displayed placards claiming HYDRAA had saved parks worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Manikonda municipality, which they described as ‘the green heartbeat of the city’. Residents from Neknampur village and Tirumala Hills joined in, while at Prashanthi Hills in Khajaguda, citizens planted saplings in parks preserved by HYDRAA.

Raghavendra Colony in Kondapur and the Osmania University Professors' Colony, residents taken out rallies acknowledging HYDRAA for protecting 4,300 square yards meant for public use. They also organised a felicitation event for safeguarding a 2,000 square yard park in the area.

The residents raised slogans such as ‘HYDRAA means justice for lakhs’ and ‘Without HYDRAA, the city would have faced floods’. They credited the HYDRAA for removing silt from storm water drains, ensuring smooth water flow during heavy rains, and preventing flooding in several parts of the city.

Many also said HYDRAA efforts to protect open spaces and parks had improved air quality and public health.

They pointed out that HYDRAA’s work was non-political and focused on resolving long pending civic issues in a matter of hours or days. “HYDRAA has proved that those who try to encroach public property for profit cannot succeed. The city stands with HYDRAA,” said Dr P Avinash, Tirumala Hills Colony in Manikonda.

Dr Avinash appreciated HYDRAA’s proactive and committed role in safeguarding nearly Rs 500 crore worth of public land in Manikonda and nearby areas, ensuring community spaces remain protected for future generations.

The Federation of All Colonies RWAs of Manikonda, President A Vamshi, acknowledged and thanked HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and Special Officer Rajashekhar for their strong leadership, prompt action and continuous support in protecting public properties based on citizen appeals.

Vamshi highlighted major interventions by HYDRAA, including protection of 6,054 sq yards park land at Tirumala Hills Colony, safeguarding of 1.5 acres near Western Plaza Securing 3.5 acres of buffer zone land at Neknampur and preventing illegal encroachments across multiple community open spaces.