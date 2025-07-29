MANUU plans to build more learning centres with new courses

Hyderabad: With a view to open more avenues for the students seeking higher education, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is now focusing on strengthening its student support centers in the city and districts through upgrading the system and introducing new professional courses, especially in distance learning mode.

The Sub-Regional Centre (SRC), once operated by an assistant regional director has now been upgraded and replaced with a highly experienced and professional regional director dedicated for the promotion of University mandate.

Speaking to Hans India, Dr. Shamsuddin Ansari, the Regional Director, Hyderabad Sub-Regional Centre (SRC), Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad said, “The University is keen on reaching out those areas so far uncovered and perceived as parched of such Learning Support Centres despite having a potential to produce brilliant minds.”

“The University has launched 4-year Undergraduate (UG) courses through distance learning mode as per the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines. In addition to introducing new professional courses in distance mode, special focus is on to encourage girl students for admissions in newly introduced professional courses both in undergraduate and postgraduate streams thereby to ensure women empowerment,’ maintained Dr. Ansari, who recently took charge.

Polished with a vast experience in handling financial and administrative affairs of the University in the past, Dr. Ansari said, “MBA course launched for the first time with distance learning mode aimed to facilitate the candidates seeking higher studies while working in and outside the country.” Apart from this, he said, awareness campaigns like visiting colleges, madrasas and mosques will be launched soon to reach and encourage more number of students, thereby to ensure reaching the set target.

Presently there are 11 Learning Support Centres (LSCs) operating under the Sub-Regional Centre based at Nampally, Hyderabad.

While two LSCs are operational in Hyderabad limits – one at University campus Gachi Bowli and another at Government Degree and PG College Hussaini Alam, the remaining nine such facilities are performing in districts such as Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Bodhan, Kaghaznagar and Bhainsa.

On enquiring about lack of any such LSC in Rangareddy, a district 6-8 times bigger than Hyderabad, Dr. Ansari said, “We will work on this and come up with a similar facility at a suitable place anywhere between Chandrayangutta to Pahadi Shareef stretch soon.”