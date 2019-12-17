MANUU students hold anti Citizenship Amendment Act agitation

Gachibowli: In the wake of outbreak of students' protests across the country, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University Teachers' Association (MANUUTA) led a peaceful march on Tuesday, condemning the brutal atrocities conducted by police on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh, who were registering their protest against the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The march was joined by MANUU Employees Welfare Association (MEWA) and MANUU Administrative Officers' Association (MOA) led by MANUUTA. Around 300 teaching and non-teaching staff led a procession from one corner to the main gate of the university holding a variety of placards in their hands.

The representatives of all the three associations conveyed their complete solidarity with the students of MANUU, who are asking for justice for fellow friends in JMI and AMU and protection of constitutional morality against CAB since last three days in and out.

Meanwhile, Prof P H Mohammad and Prof Mohd Shahid Raza, president and vice-president respectively of MANUUTA, Mohammed Mujahid Ali, president of varsity officers' association, expressed their solidarity with the students.

The Preamble of the Constitution was recited in Urdu, Hindi and English languages loudly by teachers, non-teaching staff and students to regain their faith in it and to uphold the very idea of constitutional ethos and idea of a healthy democracy.