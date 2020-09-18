Many areas in hyderabad still inundated

Hyderabad: Due to the heavy downpours in the last three days, several areas under Karwan constituency are still under water. For a metropolis that claims to be one of the best city to live stands exposed with drains overflowing and areas still in water.

Several areas including Nadeem colony, Shaikpet, Nirja colony, Meraj colony, Samta colony under Karwan constituency, water is still logged at least 2-3 feet on roads and in houses affecting the residents in these areas.

"This is nothing new for us, every year during monsoon the area get flooded with 2-3 feet. We have been demanding for the issue to be solved but the leaders visit the affected areas and give lip service," said Mohammed Faheem, a resident of Nadeem Colony.

A frustrated resident, Mohammed Amjed said that, "The area MLA and Corporator distribute meals next day of the rain but they are not fixing the problem permanently. We residents are not beggars looking for food or meals we demand that the authorities provide permanent solution as we can't live in such worst condition,"

Meanwhile, on the instructions of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, party leader including the Tolichowki division Corporator Mohammed Haroon Farhan is distributing food and other essential items among the people who are still affected by the water logging.

On Friday, he distributed 350 food packets and essentials including ration among residents of Nadeem Colony. On Thursday, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with GHMC zonal commissioner P Pravinya inspected the rain affected areas under Karwan Constituency.