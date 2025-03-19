Markets see shopping buzz as Ramzan crosses halfway

Hyderabad: As the holy month of Ramzan crossed a halfway mark, the crowds across Old City’s markets are growing bigger and bigger as shoppers and food-lovers alike throng to enjoy the last days of Ramzan. Markets in Charminar, Laad Bazaar, Pathergatti among others have come alive with dazzling lights and a lively festive atmosphere.

Hyderabad has transformed into a spectacle of celebrations, echoing the joy and amity that permeate every corner during this atmosphere of the holy month. The vibrant ambiance of the city markets during Eid-ul-Fitr not only showcases the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad Deccan but also highlights the spirit of unity and togetherness that defines this auspicious occasion.

As the holy month completed 17 days on Tuesday, the buzz of shopping has picked up momentum. People are thronging markets after Iftar and are continuing shopping till dawn. Women and children are enjoying the signature hustle and bustle of the Eid the most as they are seen in larger proportion at stalls, shops, malls and markets.

The heart of Hyderabad, the Charminar – Pathergatti – Madina Building stretch, and Lad Bazar, where over 5,000 temporary installations emerged as a focal point of the Eid preparations, were adorned with decorative market streets, where shoppers indulged in different kinds of purchases to mark the joyous occasion.

The traders are attracting the customers in an innovative manner. Mannequins donning the latest trends have come up in most of the shops in Pathergatti, Madina, Sultan Bazar and Abids. New dress patterns like Pakistani suit style, ‘Lawn suits’, silk and net gowns, lycra, poncho, and long frocks are in demand. Apart from catering to the locals, Ramzan shopping in the Old City is also a big tourist pull, as several foreigners visit these streets every year. In the last days of Ramzan, known as the ‘Akhri daha’, the activity started to pick up and the markets are reflecting the traditional charm and vibrant atmosphere, transforming into a hub of cheer and festivity. For some, shopping on the last days of Ramzan, especially on the day of the upcoming Chand Raat, is a practice.

In the coming days, the rush is likely to increase more, and the Charminar–Madina stretch will be closed for vehicles to make it more comfortable for shoppers. “The atmosphere has gripped the festive fever in view of Eid. These days’ markets are filled with people buying clothes, and Eid essentials. It marks the beginning of celebration and togetherness,” said Sohail, a shopkeeper at Pathergatti.

The Ramzan season has the maximum sale of clothing, crockery, attars, perfumes, bangles, footwear, and artificial jewellery. Mohammed Shujath said, “From clothing to home furnishing, we use everything new; shopping for ladies takes at least three to four days. Even though people shop at other places across the city, at least one trip to the Old City is a must to enjoy the festival shopping,” he added.

Meanwhile, apart from the Charminar stretch, at several places like Abids, Mallepally, Tolichowki, Musheerabad, and Sultan Bazar, the huge crowds are leading to prolonged traffic jams along the busy streets, giving a tough time to the commuters.

Moreover, the non-Muslim communities are also enjoying the festive season, indulging in shopping, and having mouth-watering delicacies including haleem and patther ka gosth. Non-vegetarian dishes are attracting attention in shops as they are part of the Ramzan food menu.