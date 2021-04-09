Masab Tank: State Election Commission orders strict Covid norms at polling booths

Masab Tank: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday issued Covid guidelines to be followed during the elections to some municipalities, corporations in the State.

The guidelines are as follows: everyone should wear facemask during every election related activity; there should be boards with 'No Mask No Entry,' maintainsanitisers at entry points of every polling station; social distancing should be maintained in queue lines; authorities should use large halls to ensure social distancing;and, election-related personnel should mandatorily have AarogyaSetu mobile application.

The Commission suggested virtual meetings for the polling staff, and sufficient number of polling and countingstaff should be kept in reserve by the district election authority to replace the staff who show up Covid-19 symptoms.

The contesting candidates should be asked to fill up the nomination papers through online in the official website of TSEC (www.tsec.gov.in) and its print should be submitted to the returning officer.

While coming for filing nominations only three persons and two vehicles would be allowed. The elections staff should be given masks, sanitizer, and face-shield. The postal ballot facility would be provided to electors who are marked as persons with disabilities, voters over 80 years and Covid positive voters.