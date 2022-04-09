Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory, no casualties reported

Hyderabad: Massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Kattedan TNGO colony of Hyderabad on Saturday. The residents are reported to have been suffering from the pungent smell due to fire smoke that has come due to a fire mishap. The fire engines were deployed to douse the fire. The police also rushed to the spot and registered a case. Officials said that the plastic factory is being run without any safety measures. No casualties reported so far in the incident. The workers and the staff are also roped in to remove the plastic placed beside and outside the factory to avoid the spread of fire.

Earlier in the day, around 8 people were severely injured after a bus-turned turtle on Saturday morning. The incident took place in Miryalaguda in the wee hours of Saturday, According to sources, a private bus on the way to Bapatla turned turtle. It is believed that 27 people were aboard at the time of the incident. Around 8 people were grievously injured in the incident and were rushed to a nearby government hospital. Police rushed to the spot and registered a case for investigation. It is believed that the mishap took place due to rash driving by the driver.

On the other hand, a group of friends on Friday night reportedly set their friend ablaze. It is said that the incident have taken place in Erragadda in Hyderabad. It is reported that locals rescued the boy after he shouted for help. The boy was rushed to the spot. The alleged accused seems to have fled the scene. The police rushed to the spot and registered a case.