Mayor Bonthu Rammohan checks progress of road repair works in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspected road repair works being executed in the vicinity of Lakdikapul on Tuesday night. He directed officials concerned to complete main roads and inner lanes repair works all in a go.

He directed agencies and engineers to make sure the works are completed at the earliest and not to compromise on the quality. The Mayor also asked the officials to ensure people don't face hardships during the execution of the works. As per the traffic regulations the works are being executed from midnight to morning.

The mayor asked MLAs, corporators and officials to inspect works in their respective areas on a regular basis. He said pot holes formed should be leveled within 24 hours of time and steps should be taken for the free flow of traffic.