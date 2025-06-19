MCEME Celebrates 107th Convocation Ceremony

Secunderabad, 19 June 2025 – The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) proudly hosted its 107th Convocation Ceremony, awarding Bachelor of Technology degrees to 20 officers from the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) Course-43.

The event featured Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, as the Chief Guest, who delivered a compelling address focusing on the importance of ethical leadership and the role of innovation in modern military operations.

Lt D Subhash was honoured with the prestigious DGEME Gold Medal and the GOC-in-C ARTRAC Trophy for his outstanding performance. The ceremony also showcased a variety of cutting-edge defence technology projects, reflecting the Army’s commitment to advancing future warfare solutions.