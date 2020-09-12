Medak Additional Collector, four others remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after conducting thorough searches in the residences of all the accused officers in the Medak graft case reached Hyderabad on Thursday evening and took the officers for conducting Covid tests and were later produced before the special judge for ACB cases. All the accused officers arrested by ACB were granted 14-day of judicial custody by the special judge for ACB cases.

The accused officers were Gaddam Nagesh Additional Collector of Medak, B Aruna Reddy RDO of Narsapur, Abdul Sattar Tahsildar of Chilipiched, Mohd Wasim Junior Assistant from the officer of A D Survey and Land Records, Medak and Kola Jeevan Goud, a Private employee.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of ACB, said that the department had seized all the documents regarding the deal struck by the Additional Collector, who demanded Rs 1.12 crore for issuing a no objection certificate for 112 acres of land.

He said, "A total of 12 raids were conducted in regards to this case and all the documents from these places were seized. Apart from it, there is also an unknown person whose name has not figured in the complaint filed by K Linga Murthy. But, his reference has been made by him in the audio recordings and it is being suspected that it could be ex-IAS officer who had retired in the month of July."

Another officer from ACB, on condition of anonymity said that, during investigation it was found that, an Ex-IAS officer cleared the file pertaining to the 112 acres of land which is a subject of dispute now. The point to be investigated is whether there was any involvement of the said officer in the bribery case. However, the investigation is still under progress.