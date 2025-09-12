Meenakshi Chaudhary Inaugurates Romeo & Juliet Unisex Salon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad welcomed a new style destination with the grand launch of Romeo & Juliet Unisex Salon at Paparayadu Nagar, Kukatpally, inaugurated by actress Meenakshi Chaudhary. Applauding the salon’s blend of professionalism, creativity, and comfort, she highlighted the importance of grooming in modern living.

Managed by Veera, the salon embodies a vision of beauty, confidence, and affordable luxury. Offering advanced hair styling, skin and beauty treatments, bridal makeovers, and grooming solutions for both men and women, the salon promises world-class services in a chic setting, redefining grooming standards in the city.