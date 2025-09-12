Live
- Priya Prakash Varrier sets social media ablaze in B&W
- Sneha Ullal sparks buzz with bold photoshoot
- Malaika Arora redefines glamour at 50+
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 to Get Major Price Cut, Available at ₹51,999
- HAL to step up light fighter jet production as GE starts delivering engines
- KL Deemed to be University Achieves 26th Rank in NIRF 2025
- Specta Quartz Expands in Telangana, Unveils India’s First Pastel Quartz Collection at Design Democracy 2025
- IPEMA to Host 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad
- Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
- Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities
Meenakshi Chaudhary Inaugurates Romeo & Juliet Unisex Salon in Hyderabad
Highlights
Hyderabad welcomed a new style destination with the grand launch of Romeo & Juliet Unisex Salon at Paparayadu Nagar, Kukatpally, inaugurated by...
Hyderabad welcomed a new style destination with the grand launch of Romeo & Juliet Unisex Salon at Paparayadu Nagar, Kukatpally, inaugurated by actress Meenakshi Chaudhary. Applauding the salon’s blend of professionalism, creativity, and comfort, she highlighted the importance of grooming in modern living.
Managed by Veera, the salon embodies a vision of beauty, confidence, and affordable luxury. Offering advanced hair styling, skin and beauty treatments, bridal makeovers, and grooming solutions for both men and women, the salon promises world-class services in a chic setting, redefining grooming standards in the city.
Next Story