Meet held on smooth conduct of Haj-2022 camp 

Hyderabad: With the commencement of Haj-2022, all department coordination meetings were held on Wednesday at Haj House in Nampally. In the meeting the departments decided to make the best arrangements for the successful conduct of Haj camp-2022 for smooth departure and arrival of Haj pilgrims from Hyderabad Embarkation Point.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali reviewed the arrangements made in coordination of different Central and State government departments and instructed that excellent arrangements should be made for the Haj pilgrims.

The Haj camp-2022 will begin from June 18 to June 30. Around 3,000 Haj pilgrims will be embarking on the pilgrimage from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Minister of all Welfare department Koppula Eshwar said the government will support the Haj pilgrims in every way possible.

Advisor to Government, Minorities Welfare A K Khan IPS, (Rtd.) moved the agenda items and sought assurance from all the department officials for their active cooperation. He emphasised on coordinated efforts for successful conduct of Haj Camp. He asked the Saudi Airlines authorities to ensure that no Haj flights are delayed and all amenities are provided to the pilgrims. He said that this year 3,200 pilgrims would proceed from Hyderabad to Jeddah for Haj-2022.

TS Haj Committee Chairman, Mohammed Saleem asked the GMR to provide sufficient service to the pilgrims at the Haj Terminal. He requested all the departments to cooperate with each other during the Haj camp. He said that the government wanted no stone to be left unturned for providing comfort and convenience to pilgrims when they leave for the most sacred journey of their lifetime. Meanwhile, Mohammed Saleem informed that, waiting list no 503 to 590 have been confirmed on efforts.