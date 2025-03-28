Meeting held on Indo-Euro collaboration with HEIs in Telanganaa

Hyderabad: The Indo-Euro Synchronisation Chief Executive Officer of India, Dr Bangara Raju, met the Telangan Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Professor V Balakista Reddy on Thursday and discussed the initiatives of the consortium of European universities aimed at exploring collaboration with higher education institutions in Telangana.

According to Dr Raju, the German universities that have expressed interest include RWTH Aachen University, Technical University of Munich, FH Aachen University of Applied Sciences, Pforzheim University of Applied Sciences, Reutlingen University of Applied Sciences, Kempten University of Applied Sciences, Steinbeis University in Berlin, Fresenius University of Applied Sciences, IU International University of Applied Sciences, and Rheinische Fachhochschule Köln.

The meeting explored on the promotion of technological education with global features, particularly in the fields of information technology, medicine, nursing, civil and mechanical engineering, and aeronautical engineering.

The Indo-Euro Synchronisation, which has brought together this consortium of European universities, has already undertaken various initiatives. These include establishing strategic partnerships with colleges in Telangana, enhancing existing incubation centres in public universities through technology transfer, and providing training in the German language (A1 and A2 levels) for electricians, as well as B1 and B2 levels for hospital nurses in Hyderabad, aiming for their employment in Germany. Additionally, the consortium is in the process of acquiring 10,000 sq ft of space to set up an overseas campus. These discussions are part of broader initiatives aiming at internationalising education and developing human resources in Telangana to meet global demands.