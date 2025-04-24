MEIL secures Rs 12,800 cr EPC contract from NPCIL

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) has formally received the purchase order for a Rs 12,800 crore EPC contract from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to construct two 700 MWe nuclear reactors—Kaiga Units 5 and 6, in Karnataka.

This is the biggest-ever order placed by NPCIL and marks MEIL’s first major step into the nuclear energy sector. The order was formally handed over at NPCIL’s Mumbai headquarters to Ch P Subbaiah, Director, MEIL (Projects), and his team.

For the first time, NPCIL used the Quality-cum-Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) method for awarding this project—striking a careful balance between quality and cost. Competing with industry giants like BHEL and L&T, MEIL was chosen for its strong technical approach and competitive pricing.