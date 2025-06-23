Meridian School celebrates investiture ceremony

Hyderabad: Meridian School, Madhapur, celebrated its 19th Investiture Ceremony with grandeur, pride, and a deep sense of purpose. This year, to mark the school’s 19-year journey, 19 different varieties of plants, including medicinal saplings, were dedicated to the newly elected Student Council Members. In a symbolic and heartwarming gesture, the Head Boy and Head Girl were presented with saplings by the Founders, Neelkant Butta and Renuka Butta, which they had the special privilege of planting on campus.

The ceremony reflected the school’s annual theme “SIKHARA: From Potential to Pinnacle.” Each performance — from energetic dances to soul-stirring songs — echoed this message of growth, excellence, and vision.

President Lalitha Naidu emphasized the school’s focus on holistic development, sharing insights into the new programs and enriching additions made to the curriculum at Meridian Madhapur.

The Chief Guest, Y N Vivekananda Rao, a legal luminary, praised the confidence and energy levels of the students and reflected on the dynamic roles students play as 21st century learners and leaders.

Principal K Bhavani spoke about the significance of the number 19 in Meridian’s journey, highlighting how the institution is maturing from its teenage years into a phase of poised leadership and deeper impact.