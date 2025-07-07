Meridian School hosts career fair

Hyderabad: MeridianSchool, Madhapur, proudly hosted its ‘Annual Career Fair’, a momentous event that brought together over 100 globally renowned universities under one roof. This vibrant platform welcomed 500+ students from leading schools across Hyderabad to explore a diverse range of academic pathways and career possibilities.

The fair was a bustling hub of ambition and opportunity, showcasing undergraduate programs, scholarships, and admission insights. Students and their parents interacted one-on-one with university representatives, gaining clarity on course structures, eligibility criteria, career prospects, and future-ready programs.

The event hosted under the leadership of Karanam Bhavani and was graced by MD Renuka Butta, CEO Tejaswi Butta, and Lalitha Naidu, President of the Meridian Group of Schools.