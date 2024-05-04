Live
Meru Aveksha: Empowering Young Minds in Hyderabad's Construction Sector
A new day care center named Meru Aveksha is now open at My Home Vipina, a new housing project in Tellapur, Hyderabad. It's built by My Home group for parents who work at construction sites.
A new day care center named Meru Aveksha is now open at My Home Vipina, a new housing project in Tellapur, Hyderabad. It's built by My Home group for parents who work at construction sites.
The aim is to provide a safe learning place for kids while their parents are busy working. Mr. J. Ramu Rao Jupally, the executive vice chairman of My Home Constructions, and Ms. Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, the founder and director of Meru International School, were present at the opening ceremony.
The center is supported by CONFEDERATION OF WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS (COWE) – INDIA. Ms. Meghana believes it's important for children to have access to education instead of just doing manual labor. This center will look after children up to 12 years old during their parents' work hours.