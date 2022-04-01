Metro announces pocket-friendly offer for travel on holidays

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro rail has launched its 'Super Saver Metro Holiday Card' on Thursday through which it provides unlimited metro travel across its 57 metro stations and three corridors on holidays during this year.

According to metro officials, the commuters can avail the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card from April 2 from any of the metro station ticket counters.

The passengers need to pay Rs 50 for a one-time non-refundable holiday card and top it up with Rs 59 that will be valid only on the date of recharge of any applicable holiday and can be used throughout the day for unlimited travel across the metro network during the operational hours.

Commuters can use this card every Sunday, the second and fourth Saturday and also on public holidays. With the help of the QR code on the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card, the commuter can just scan the code with help the of a smartphone and can access the list of holidays listed on the metro website or on the T-Savaari App.

KVB Reddy, Managing Director and CEO, L&TMRHL said, "The pocket-friendly Super Saver Metro Holiday Card will be launched on the auspicious day of Ugadi. Now with a nominal recharge of Rs 59, passengers can avail unlimited metro travel on any listed holidays. This initiative encourages people to avail metro services at an affordable price. Slowly, the passengers footfalls have resumed to pre-lockdown levels and around 2.45 lakh passengers are availing the metro services every day."

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, HMRL said, "What a better Ugadi offer to the Metro passengers than a Super Saver Metro Holiday Card! This power-packed card will not only trigger our passengers to opt for unlimited metro travel on a holiday, but also be lighter on their wallets. With such offers in place, people will be motivated to use the metro more often for their city commute."