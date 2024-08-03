Metro rail users pen letter seeking extra coaches

Hyderabad: Several metro rail passengers on Friday submitted a written representation to Hyderabad Metro Rail officials regarding the addition of extra coaches, especially on the LB Nagar-Miyapur and Nagole-Raidurg metro corridors.

Passengers pointed out that during peak hours, each compartment often becomes jam-packed. Although it was planned last year to lease additional coaches to manage the passenger rush, this was not executed for unknown reasons. To provide relief, train frequency was increased to less than 3 minutes during peak hours, but this measure has proven insufficient. Overcrowding has worsened, particularly on the LB Nagar-Miyapur and Nagole-Raidurg metro corridors.

“Ridership on the metro is increasing drastically day by day, but no steps have been taken to add extra coaches. During the morning hours, there is hardly any space to stand in the metro. To address this, there is an immediate need to increase the number of coaches. Currently, the metro operates with three coaches, but there is a demand for six. We met with senior Metro Rail officials and urged them to add more coaches. Increasing the number of coaches will help reduce congestion,” said a daily metro traveller.