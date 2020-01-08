Metro service disrupted for sixth time in a year

Ameerpet: In yet another incident of a major technical snag, as many as nine Metro trains were halted midway on the Ameerpet and Raidurg stretch at about 9 am on Wednesday.

Passengers, especially office-goers were hit hard as the services were disrupted during peak hours. Many were seen trying to arrange alternate arrangements to reach their work on time.

M Prashanth, a passenger, said, "We were completely stuck at Ameerpet Station and weren't sure what to do. Initially, we all were unsure why the services were stopped. First, we thought the trains may halt because of the bandh but later got to know it was a technical fault."

Arun Gupta another passenger said, "I was stuck at the station for almost an hour. I first thought those huge crowds in the station was due to the bandh as we normally don't see such rush daily. Finally understood it was a technical snag." This is not the first time the Metro services have been halted at Ameerpet station during peak hours, claim the passengers.

In a recent instance on November 20, 2019 the Metro travelling from Nagole to Hi-Tec City route developed a technical glitch and halted near the Ameerpet metro station. The passengers were evacuated from the emergency exit. Similarly, many incidents due to technical snags were reported in last year.

Metro Rail authorities claimed that the services halted due to electric disruption, this is the sixth technical snag which occurred on the Ameerpet route which happened in a time span of less than one year.