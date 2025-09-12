  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

MG select launches luxury experience centre in Hyderabad

MG select launches luxury experience centre in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its MG SELECT Experience Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, redefining luxury automotive retail. Designed like an art...

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its MG SELECT Experience Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, redefining luxury automotive retail. Designed like an art gallery, the centre offers sensorial experiences, personalized services, and showcases iconic models such as the MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG electric convertible, and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine.

Milind Shah, Interim Head, MG SELECT, emphasised Hyderabad’s growing luxury car market, while Dealer Principal Gautam Sai P highlighted creating a community hub for enthusiasts. Part of 14 centres across India, MG SELECT blends innovation, sustainability, and exclusivity, bringing a new era of tailored automotive luxury to Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick