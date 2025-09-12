Live
- Priya Prakash Varrier sets social media ablaze in B&W
- Sneha Ullal sparks buzz with bold photoshoot
- Malaika Arora redefines glamour at 50+
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 to Get Major Price Cut, Available at ₹51,999
- HAL to step up light fighter jet production as GE starts delivering engines
- KL Deemed to be University Achieves 26th Rank in NIRF 2025
- Specta Quartz Expands in Telangana, Unveils India’s First Pastel Quartz Collection at Design Democracy 2025
- IPEMA to Host 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad
- Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
- Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities
MG select launches luxury experience centre in Hyderabad
Highlights
JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its MG SELECT Experience Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, redefining luxury automotive retail. Designed like an art...
JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its MG SELECT Experience Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, redefining luxury automotive retail. Designed like an art gallery, the centre offers sensorial experiences, personalized services, and showcases iconic models such as the MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG electric convertible, and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine.
Milind Shah, Interim Head, MG SELECT, emphasised Hyderabad’s growing luxury car market, while Dealer Principal Gautam Sai P highlighted creating a community hub for enthusiasts. Part of 14 centres across India, MG SELECT blends innovation, sustainability, and exclusivity, bringing a new era of tailored automotive luxury to Telangana.
Next Story