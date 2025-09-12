MG select launches luxury experience centre in Hyderabad

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its MG SELECT Experience Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, redefining luxury automotive retail. Designed like an art gallery, the centre offers sensorial experiences, personalized services, and showcases iconic models such as the MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG electric convertible, and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine.

Milind Shah, Interim Head, MG SELECT, emphasised Hyderabad’s growing luxury car market, while Dealer Principal Gautam Sai P highlighted creating a community hub for enthusiasts. Part of 14 centres across India, MG SELECT blends innovation, sustainability, and exclusivity, bringing a new era of tailored automotive luxury to Telangana.