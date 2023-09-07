MIM fails to field big names from majority community

Hyderabad: The All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which represents a major part of the city, has traditionally failed to allocate tickets to candidates from majority communities. The party, which gives tickets in the local body polls, does not do so in the Assembly or Lok Sabha segments.



Famous as ‘Majlis’, it is a dominant force in Hyderabad politics, often at the receiving end for its alleged communal politics and for word ‘Muslim’ in its name. It has always been accused of not fielding non-Muslim contenders in polls. The Opposition parties, like the BJP, allege the party does not have any prominent leader from the majority community who can contest from their seven Assembly segments.

The party has a stronghold in various areas of the Old City. It has good vote share of SCs, STs and BCs and grabbed the seats of the majority communities. It never tried to field non-Muslim candidates from these segments,” alleged K Venkatesh, a senior Congress leader.

However, unfazed by criticism, the MIM is determined to have pan-India presence and is joining hands with all community forces to contest in various States. Political analysts say the party fielded Hindus in various Assembly and local body elections where it had a chance of getting both Muslim and Hindu votes. Interestingly, in Puranapul division, MIM Hindu candidate defeated Congress’ nominee for second time in a row, says analyst Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail.

In the party’s seven segments there are such divisions where there is a majority non-Muslim population. The party is a bastion in such areas. In Malakpet, Karwan, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Falaknuma and even Nampally there is equal percentage of all communities. People there have been voting for the party since the last several terms.

The party, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, during the GHMC elections fielded five non-Muslim candidates. Those elected include K Tara Bai (Falaknuma), S Raj Mohan (Puranapul) and Mandagiri Swamy (Karwan). The three divisions went to AIMIM traditional strongholds.

“By fielding non-Muslims, that too in divisions having strong winning prospects, the MIM has shown its sincerity,” added Asif Hussain.

He said earlier in Amberpet, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, among other segments, the party chose the majority community candidates. In Jubilee Hills,the party candidate stood second.

However, the party does not have any prominent leaders from other communities who can fight the polls. There are scores of MIM activists spread all over in Hyderabad, but they are prominent and can join the Assembly election fray.

A senior AIMIM leader said its aim is to work irrespective of religion. Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Sikhs all live in peace and harmony in the Old city. The party does not work by asking the beneficiaries names and religion. It was way back in the late 80s when Hyderabad was gripped by frequent communal tensions and curfews when the party nominated three non-Muslims as mayors and two deputy mayors.

Even as it is facing flak from opponents for communal politics, the party sends a strong message that when it comes to secularism it serves all communities. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has demanded the government to allot Rs 10 crore for Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple; temple priests had called on Owaisi to thank him.