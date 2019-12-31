MIM seeks facilities for devout in Sabarimala

Darussalaam: AIMIM general secretary and Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and MLC Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi handed over a representation letter addressed to the Executive Officer of Sabarimala temple, Kerala, for providing special seva facility for the devotees belonging to Hyderabad.

For the families who were visiting Sabarimala Temple in Kerala for darshan, MLA and MLC asked them to produce this letter to EO Sabarimala for availing the special seva facility.

In letter they mentioned the needful request to provide an accommodation, break-darshan with special seva. While for train ticketing for the devotees visiting the Sabarimala, Effendi had issued a letter to the Hyderabad Railway general manager for providing reservations and also made a call and asked him to give priority to devotees coming with AIMIM MLAs and MLCs letters for the reservation.