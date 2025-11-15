MIM’s backing sweeps Naveen Yadav to a resounding JH triumph

The relentless efforts in the election campaign and strategic support by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to the Congress candidate played a significant role in ensuring the victory of V Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election. Earlier, Naveen Yadav served as the AIMIM party leader and had contested from MIM in Jubilee Hills.

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi decided not to field a candidate in the by-election and has openly extended support to the Congress party candidate Naveen Yadav. Asad Owaisi asked the voters, especially minorities, who are nearly 1.4 lakh in the constituency to support ‘young and local’ candidate referring to Naveen Yadav.

Following the orders of the party chief, the party MLAs, MLCs and Corporators campaigned full-fledged in support of the Congress party’s Naveen Yadav.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, MLCs Mirza Rahmat Ali Baig and Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi, corporators Rasheduddin Faraz (Shaikpet) and Mohammed Naseeruddin (Nanal Nagar) holds MIM’s traditional Paidaldaura - campaigned door-to-door in lane and by-lanes of the minority dominated areas, and accompanied Congress ministers and also Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in road shows and public meetings.

During the elections, the MIM focused on four minority dominant divisions – Shaikpet, Borabanda, Erragadda and Rahmath Nagar divisions, which played a vital role in the bye-election results. As per the by-election results, Congress secured 48 per cent of polled votes in Shaikpet and Erragadda divisions and 49 per cent in Borabanda division. While, in Rahmath Nagar the Congress secured 53 per cent and BRS kept 38 per cent.

Naveen Yadav started his political journey with AIMIM and first contested in 2009 GHMC Elections from Yousufguda division. In 2014, Asaduddin Owaisi offered him a ticket to contest the MLA elections from Jubilee Hills constituency. He stood second and lost by a margin of mere 9,242 votes.

Again in 2016 GHMC elections, Naveen Yadav contested from Rahmath Nagar division from MIM and in 2018 he contested as an Independent candidate from Jubilee Hills constituency unofficially backed by MIM. In 2023, Naveen joined the Congress party and served as the election in-charge for the Jubilee Hills constituency.

On Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi expressed gratitude to voters in Jubilee Hills and said, “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally called to offer thanks, and in turn I offered my greetings.”

Asad Owaisi said that the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would utilise this achievement to enhance civic amenities, sewage systems, water supply and other infrastructure for the residents of Jubilee Hills and Telangana. The party chief said that despite BRS and BJP had personally targeted MIM, the BRS lost and BJP forfeited the deposit. Both the parties have been defeated in every division of Jubilee Hills constituency.

Asad after winning five seats in the Seemanchal region of Bihar thanked the people of Bihar for voting for AIMIM. “I also want to thank and congratulate all the candidates and party members on those five seats for working so hard.”