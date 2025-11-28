Min Sridhar Babu hardsells TG as top investment destination to German team

Hyderabad: Telangana is emerging as one of the most attractive destinations for foreign investments, said IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. The minister noted that the State has successfully built a robust ecosystem for IT, aerospace, manufacturing, and the pharmaceutical sectors.

Sridhar Babu held discussions with the representatives of the German Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Foundation — Dr. Sabine Fandrych, Mirco Gunther, Christoph Mohr and others - on Thursday. He briefed them on Telangana’s industry-friendly policies, ease-of-doing-business reforms, and the welfare initiatives being implemented in the State.

He highlighted that Telangana is home to an exceptionally talented youth population, ensuring no shortage of skilled manpower. He stated that the State is fully committed to strengthening Germany–Telangana cooperation in trade and industrial development.

“We have established the Young India Skills University (YISU) with direct industry participation. It allows industries to train youth in the skills they require and hire them directly. Eminent industrialist Anand Mahindra serves as the Chairman of this Skills University,” the Minister said.

He added that a specialised AI Innovation Centre is being set up to promote research and cutting-edge advancements in Artificial Intelligence. Telangana is also offering dedicated reskilling and upskilling programmes for professionals working in the software sector, he added.

To foster innovation and incubation in the life sciences sector, the State recently launched OneBio in Genome Valley. The facility will support research in medical formulations and vaccine development.

Telangana already leads the country in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and now the State’s aerospace and defence exports have surpassed even the pharma exports. Telangana has also introduced a new MSME policy, offering special incentives for automation in the sector. “MSMEs are the top employment providers in any economy, so, we are giving highest priority to this sector,” the Minister said.