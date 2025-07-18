Live
Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Inaugurates SRH Family Salon
Highlights
Hyderabad’s beauty scene welcomed a luxurious new addition with the grand launch of SRH Family Salon in Kondapur, inaugurated by Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, and Tollywood stars Divi Vadthya and Pragya Nayan. Led by Managing Directors Ramesh and Upender, the unisex salon offers premium services in haircare, skincare, and grooming.
Guests admired the salon’s modern design, eco-friendly interiors, and expert-led demonstrations. Praised for its quality and service standards, SRH aims to set a new benchmark in beauty experiences while contributing to local employment and wellness innovation in Hyderabad.
