Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Grace Hybiz TV Realty Awards 2025 as Chief Guest

Minister for Telangana Revenue & Housing, I & PR, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will be gracing the Hybiz TV Realty Awards - 2025 as the Chief Guest, which will take place on the 13th of this month at HICC Novotel. The invitation for him to be the Chief Guest was extended by CREDAI Hyderabad President Rajasekhar Reddy, Hybiz.TV & Telugu Now Managing Director M. Raj Gopal, and Hybiz TV LLP Managing Director Dr. J. Sandhyarani. The Minister has expressed his support and committed to ensuring the success of the award ceremony with his participation.
On this occasion, the Minister unveiled the poster for the Hybiz TV Realty Awards - 2025. He stated that it is a great honor to recognize the companies and individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the real estate sector by presenting them with Hybiz TV Realty Awards. He expressed his desire for Hybiz.TV to organize many more such events in the future.