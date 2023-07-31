Minister Satyavati Rathore inspects flood-affected areas

Hyderabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathore visited Burgampet on Tuesday to inspect the roads damaged due to heavy rains, as well as the electricity restoration and other relief works being carried out in the district.

The minister first visited Rallakunta Vagu in Bandarupalli, where she inspected the road works that have been undertaken to restore connectivity to the area. She then travelled to Burgampet, where she met with the locals and expressed her condolences to the three members of a family who had died when the embankment of the Burgampet pond broke due to heavy rains.

Rathore assured the locals that the state government would provide them with all necessary support, and she urged them to be courageous in the face of this natural disaster. She also thanked the officials for their efforts in carrying out relief work.

The minister’s visit was welcomed by the locals, who expressed their gratitude for her concern and support. They also appreciated her willingness to travel to the area, despite the difficult conditions caused by the floods.