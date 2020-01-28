Minority cell hails CM's stance on Citizen Amendment Act

Malkajigiri: Extending their happiness over the CM's statement opposing Citizen Amendment Act, recently passed by the union government, Malkajgiri TRS party minority cell performed 'palabhishekham' on the KCR's portrait here on Monday. The minority cell president Naeem Khan organised the programme.

Speaking to the media, Naeem Khan welcomed the CM's statement supporting minorities, who were expressing their apprehensions on CAA and NPR. He said that the CM's statement had relieved concerns of minorities in the state.

He said that the CM KCR had understood the concerns of minorities and strived for the welfare of minorities, unlike any other previous state governments. Naeem said that people of all sections would lead happy lives if leaders like KCR becomes prime minister of the nation.

General Secretary of the minority cell Mubasheeruddin, vice president MD Liaqat Ali, Baddam Parushuram Reddy and others participated in the programme.