Misbehaviour by teacher sparks outrage

Rangareddy: A disturbing incident involving a teacher’s alleged misbehaviour has come to light in Rajendranagar. The incident has caused uproar among parents and students alike.

Teachers are entrusted with the noble responsibility of imparting education and shaping the minds of young learners.

However, recent reports suggest that this trust has been breached by certain individuals misbehaving with students. The incident in question revolves around Gurram Shankar, a teacher at Katedan Rakesh Vidya Niketan School, who is accused of misbehaving with students in the 10th grade.

This incident came to light when students who were reportedly subjected to Shankar’s actions confided in their parents. Outraged by the incident, the parents confronted the school principal, demanding action against the accused teacher. In response, the principal denied any wrongdoing on his part.

Subsequently, the parents decided to escalate the matter further by lodging a complaint with the ‘She Team’, a specialised unit dedicated to addressing crimes against women and children. The complaint was directed against Shankar, who is accused of causing distress to students through his alleged mischievous acts.