Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta Carries Forward Her Mother’s Beauty Queen Dream
Nandini Gupta, Miss India World 2023, is set to represent India at the 72nd Miss World pageant.
In a world where women continue to redefine strength and purpose, Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta, emerges as a shining symbol of grace, grit, and legacy.
As she prepares to represent the nation at the 72nd Miss World pageant, set to be held in Hyderabad, her journey is one rooted in more than ambition—it’s a heartfelt tribute to a dream once dreamt by her mother.
Reflecting on her inspiration, Nandini shared, “To be very honest, this dream of becoming Miss India was ignited in me by my mother, who was once herself a pageant aspirant. She won Miss Madhya Pradesh when she was 21—exactly my age. I think that dream was left midway due to circumstances, but today, I’ve completed it for her.”
Nandini picked up what her mother had to set aside with pride, determination, and purpose.
Furthermore, speaking about how her understanding of beauty pageants has evolved, she said, "I realized pageantry is not just about standing on stage and holding a mic—it’s about representing what you believe in, standing for yourself and everything around you. Today, I’m not just representing myself. I’m representing India, Telangana, and the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians on the world stage.
With a head held high and a heart full of dreams, Nandini embodies every crown she wears—not just the glittering tiara on stage, but those of her everyday roles.
When asked which “crown” she cherishes the most, she answered with warmth,“To be honest, I truly believe Indian women are natural multitaskers. So yes, I switch between many roles. If I have to be a bubbly girl, I embrace it.
If I need to be responsible, I’m fully present. And when I’m with children, that crown is all about joy. I carry all these roles within me—with ease.”
Today, as she stands tall on the global stage, Nandini Gupta is more than just Miss India—she is the face of a billion hopes and a legacy fulfilled.
With the 72nd Miss World finale scheduled for May 31, 2025, all eyes are on Nandini as she steps forward not only as a beauty queen but as a beacon of resilience, grace, and purpose—a true queen of hearts.