Miss & Mrs Belleza 2025 Grand Finale Steals the Show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, September 2025: Miss & Mrs Belleza Telangana Grand Finale season -2 was an absolute showstopper, held at Katriya Hotel, Somajiguda, Hyderabad. the finale kicked off with a grand lighting ceremony by Retired District Judge Nerella Malyadri along with founder of belleza Vandana Dasari, Ms India asia pacific, Showcoach and socialite Sudha Jain, team member Gurjeet, Samreen and Woman Empowerment Advocate, Strategic Business Advisor Nandani.

The show featured a spectacular lineup of contestants, with miss and mrs category, showcasing their elegance and confidence through graceful ramp walks. Among the 20 finalists were professionals from diverse fields, including doctors, IT employees, fashion designers, aspiring models, and homemakers. The participants represented the true spirit of strength and beauty, each bringing their unique charm to the stage.

The fashion segment commenced with the "Mrs. Tradition" and "Ms. Tradition" rounds, showcasing elegant traditional attire. This was followed by the "Mrs. Indo-Western" and "Ms. Indo-Western" rounds, blending cultural heritage with contemporary style. The third round featured the "Mrs. Gown" and "Ms. Gown" categories.

The esteemed jury panel consisted of renowned personalities such as Dr. Sudha Jain, Vandana Dasari, Nandini, The contestants were judged on their ramp walks and overall presence. Their confidence, elegance, and power were thoroughly analyzed to select the winners.

Miss Category: Winner was D. Kavyanjali, 1st Runner-Up: Kandakatla Prathyusha, 2nd Runner-Up: V Janaki Devi and In Mrs Category: Winner Indira Devi, 1st Runner-Up: Dr.P.Nikhila Reddy, 2nd Runner-Up: Avula Revathi

Vandana Dasari, Founder of Miss & Mrs Belleza emphasized the organization's commitment to empowering women through the development of self-confidence. "Our goal is not just to highlight the beauty of women, but also to celebrate their intelligence, strength, and capabilities and to empower women and promote fashion across country helping them achieve success in all aspects of life," she said.

Dr sudha jain Brand Ambassador of Belleza, said “I believe that Belleza is not just about showcasing the beauty of a woman. Beyond that, it is a powerful platform that creates opportunities, fosters learning, and provides space to execute and flourish with what we have learned. It nurtures mentors, future mentors, and future leaders. This is where tomorrow’s leaders are created, and I am truly delighted to be a part of this journey.”

Dr Mir Sher Ali Khan, vice chairman Telangana film chamber of commerce and film producer, fashion designers Ruma Jain, Suma Rao, Hamper partners Satvaiya and moolam many were also present at the show.