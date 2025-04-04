  • Menu
Miss & Mrs Strong & Beautiful Grand Finale Celebrates Women’s Strength and Elegance
Highlights

The Miss & Mrs Strong & Beautiful Telangana–Andhra Pradesh Grand Finale dazzled audiences at T-Hub, Hyderabad. Organised by Kiranmayee Alivelu, the...

The Miss & Mrs Strong & Beautiful Telangana–Andhra Pradesh Grand Finale dazzled audiences at T-Hub, Hyderabad. Organised by Kiranmayee Alivelu, the event honoured not just beauty but also intelligence, resilience, and talent.

Contestants, including professionals from various fields, showcased grace and confidence before an esteemed jury. Winners across multiple categories were crowned, reflecting the pageant’s ethos of empowerment. Alivelu emphasised the mission of boosting self-confidence, health awareness, and women’s success. The grand event left a lasting impact, proving that true beauty lies in strength, intellect, and purpose.

