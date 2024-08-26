Live
- Spiritual fervour marks ‘Krishnashtami’ celebrations
- 18K adoptions since 2019, only 1,404 children with special needs find homes
- Police arrests man for opening fire at sweet shop
- Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert
- Revanth Reddy Initiated Kosgi Faces Enrollment Shortage
- Student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school
- Krishnaveni School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
- Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar
- SC to hear Vijay Nair’s bail plea on Aug 27
- State-Level Committee to Investigate Explosion at Escientia
Just In
Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh Chandana Jayaram Inaugurates Hand to Hand Handloom Expo
Highlights
Miss universe Andhra Pradesh Chandana Jayaram formally Inaugurated the 5-day, Hand to Hand an handloom Expo at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur which is organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala.
Hyderabad: Miss universe Andhra Pradesh Chandana Jayaram formally Inaugurated the 5-day, Hand to Hand an handloom Expo at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur which is organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala.
Main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS