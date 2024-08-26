Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh Chandana Jayaram Inaugurates Hand to Hand Handloom Expo

Hyderabad: Miss universe Andhra Pradesh Chandana Jayaram formally Inaugurated the 5-day, Hand to Hand an handloom Expo at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur which is organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala.

Main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create



