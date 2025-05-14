Miss World beauties bowled over by city's timeless charm and royal heritage

Hyderabad: The 72nd Miss World Pageant contestants, each of whom is vying for the crowning glory moment and a shot at global fame, had a gala experience here on Tuesday.

If walking through the iconic Charminar and Laad Bazar and splurging on shopping were ‘overwhelming’ experiences, they were floored by Hyderabad famed royalty when they were treated to an exquisitely spread lavish dinner at Chowmahalla Palace. They were spoilt for choice quite literally seeing the delicacies that were served.

On arrival, they were welcomed with the captivating beats of ‘Hadrami Marfa’ and the regal sounds of ‘Naubat or Nakkare’ drums, which echoed through the historic lanes of the city. The Heritage Walk was a cultural immersion, a highlight of the pageant’s ongoing celebrations in Telangana, including a showcase of the rich history, vibrantly priceless crafts, and royal traditions of the region.

At the iconic Charminar, the delegates were greeted by a 12-member troupe playing marfa drums, creating an electric atmosphere. The contestants were enlightened about the history of the Charminar. They then strolled through the bustling lanes of Laad Bazaar, known for its traditional bangles, pearls, and intricate zardozi embroidery.

The delegates had the opportunity to visit renowned stores like Hyderabad Bangles, Mujeeb Bangles, Kanhaiyalal, Motilal Karwa, Gokuldas Zariwala, K.R. Kasat, Jaju Pearls, A.H. Zariwala, and Afzal Miya Karchobwale. What was a pleasant surprise for them was witnessing live demonstrations of bangle-making techniques, a unique artisanal craft that is symbolic of the city.

The Heritage Walk culminated at the architectural marvel Chowmahalla Palace, where the contestants enjoyed an unforgettable culturally loaded evening.

It included a specially arranged mehndi ceremony and an opportunity to wear the traditional and ever elegant Nizam era attire, providing them with a truly immersive experience into the royal heritage of Hyderabad. The delegates also explored Nizam-era exhibits, including ancient weapons, royal household items, and historical artifacts, all of which gave peep into the region’s grandiose past.

Miss World CEO Julia Morley reflected on the significance of the event, stating, “Hyderabad’s rich heritage and vibrant culture have made this experience truly unforgettable for the contestants.

It is moments like these that celebrate the power of global unity and cultural exchange, reminding us that the essence of beauty lies not just in appearances but in the deep connections we form through shared history and traditions.”

The evening concluded with a royal feast featuring Hyderabadi delicacies such as biryani, mirchi ka salan, qubani ka meetha, dum ka murgh, and kebabs. Enlivening the evening was a live musical concert that provided a melodic touch to the night.

Meanwhile, the 72nd Miss World Festival journey continues as the delegates have been split into two groups for further exploration of Telangana’s cultural treasures.

On May 14, Group 1 (Americas and Caribbean) will visit the historic Warangal Fort, the 1000-pillar Temple, and the Bhadrakali Temple, while Group 2 (Africa) will head to the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple for a traditional Perini dance performance. On May 15, the groups will have a spiritual experience at Yadagirigutta temple and later acquire first-hand knowledge about the rich weaving traditions of the UNWTO-recognized Pochampally village, renowned for its iconic Ikat weaves.