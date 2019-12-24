MLA Arekapudi presents wedding gift cheques

Vivekanandanagar: Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, along with local corporator M Lakshmi Bai, handed over the 'Kalyana Lakshmi' and 'Shadi Mubarak' cheques to the families of several beneficiaries in his camp office in Vivekanandanagar. Corporators of Allwyn Colony Dodla Venkatesh Goud and of Kukatpally Jupalli Satyanarayana were present.

Addressing the gathering, the guests described the 'KL' and 'SM' assistance being provided by the State government as a boon to the poor and that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had introduced the two welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor. They pointed out that the previous governments failed to provide even a rupee to people to celebrate marriages of women.

The speakers said the government had been conducting the two schemes in view of the hardships being experienced by the poor people to celebrate marriages in their families. "KCR wants marriages of the poor to take place without any hitch. He has taken up the schemes which are not implemented anywhere else in the country," they stated.

The MLA and corporators said the Kalyana and Shadi schemes empower women financially and generate a sense of confidence in them. Among those present at the event were the TRS division and ward/area committee members, main leaders, party activists and officials.