Live
Just In
MLA’s death: Govt mulls ‘special fitness test’ on VIPs’ drivers
They will have to undergo tests at one of the 33 centres at district headquarters, says Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar
Hyderabad: Following the tragic death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita in a road accident, the State government is mulling to conduct a ‘special fitness drive’ on drivers of VIPs cars.
During an informal media interaction at Gandhi Bhavan, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar informed that taking the case suo moto the government will be undertaking special drive on drivers engaged in transportation of VIPs like ministers, MPs, MLAs and bureaucrats. These drivers have to undergo tests at one of the 33 centres at district headquarters.
“As precious lives are lost due to inexperienced drivers, VIPs should engage and select the drivers cautiously when travelling longer distances. In this regard letters will be sent to all the VIPs,” he clarified.
Rubbishing the allegation that the RTC was pushed into losses following implementation of free travel for women under Mahalakshmi scheme, the Minister said that the new buses were added to the existing fleet for helping the RTC ease the demand of 50 lakh per day, adding to the profits.
Over the progress of the BC census, the Minister clarified that the State government will be following Bihar in completing the task. “An all party meeting will be called for their opinion. A commission will be constituted and after completion of the survey reservation will be implemented,” he explained.