MLAs helping probe teams build case against BJP

Hyderabad: Four TRS MLAs, who brought to light the "Poachgate", were summoned to Pragati Bhavan to explain the sequence of the events to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on a daily basis.

The TRS MLAs- Pilot Rohit Reddy, B Balaraju, B harshvardhan Reddy and R Kantha Rao have been provided bullet proof cars and also enhanced personal security at their residences ever since the State police arrested three accused who allegedly claimed the close associates of the BJP top leaders and offered crores of rupees to the four legislators to switch the loyalties to the BJP.

Sources said that the MLAs stayed in the Pragathi Bhavan for a few days soon after the poachgate came to light. Now, the legislators are visiting the KCR's camp office on daily basis and help the probing authorities to give more information to strengthen the case against the accused – Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar and SImhayajulu who were on judicial remand in the jail.

Official sources said that the CM was holding series of meetings with the four MLAs and enquired about the sequence of events during the phone call conversations with the accused before their meeting at a farm house in the city.

The leaders said that the TRS legislators were already provided adequate security and now KCR is taking care of their protection by analysing the entire episode in consultation with the probing authorities.