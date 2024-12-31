Live
MLC polls: CEO announces final publication of electoral rolls
Hyderabad: State Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy has announced the final publication of electoral rolls for the Medak-Adilabad-Karimnagar and Warangal and Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituencies on Monday.
The proposed polling stations in Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ Constituency are 499. The total number of male voters are 2,18,060, female (1,23,250) transgender (3), with the total at 3,41,313. The total number of voters increased by 26,782 in the fresh enrollment.
The Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency also saw the increase of electors by 2,319. Total polling Stations proposed are 274. Male electors are 16,364, female (9,557) and the total are 25,921.
The Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency also witnessed an increase of electors by 2,319. The polling stations proposed are 200 and the male electors are 14,940, female (9,965) and the total number of electors are 24,905 in the constituency.