Modi bowed to Trump, but Indira made Pak bow by confronting US: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy claimed here on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed to US President Donald Trump. This was in contrast to ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi, who made Pakistan bow by confronting the US, he said at a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan.

Reddy pointed out that terrorists infiltrated from Pakistan into Kashmir and killed 26 people, yet the BJP government showed no response. “You made mistakes; why blame Rahul Gandhi? Kishan Reddy and Sanjay must answer for their failures, otherwise, we will retaliate”, he warned.

According to Reddy, Rahul Gandhi, as the Opposition leader, demanded a parliamentary session and answers for people. “Was that a crime? You compromised because of Trump, but you blame Rahul Gandhi’s family? You are the ones doing politics using Pakistan, it was Modi who secretly visited the Pakistani PM’s house. BJP ministers answer this. Rahul Gandhi never visited Pakistan. Modi, however, skipped Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday, went to Pakistan, fed cake to Nawaz Sharif, and gave clothes to his mother,” the Congress leader said.

The TPCC leader wanted the BJP to apologise for spreading false propaganda against Rahul Gandhi as baseless allegations were being made against him. He claimed that the BJP government was in shock.

“Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are attacking Rahul Gandhi. Instead of answering Rahul Gandhi’s questions, Modi is criticising him. The Intelligence department must answer how terrorists entered Kashmir and killed 26 people in a park. Kishan Reddy and Sanjay must answer why has Modi still not addressed the nation? While in a state of slumber, you’re criticising Rahul Gandhi and diverting politics. You made mistakes—why blame the opposition leader? You speak ignorantly despite having knowledge,” he said.

Reddy said while a war seemed imminent, people believed Modi would defeat Pakistan; suddenly news broke that the war was stopped. Everyone expected a statement from Modi, but instead, Trump made the announcement. “Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Go ahead with the war, we will stand behind you’. But it was Trump who announced that he stopped the India-Pakistan war. Isn’t it shameful that Trump announced the ceasefire instead of Modi? You compromised, and yet you blame our leader,” he thundered.

“As soon as Trump made that announcement, Indira Gandhi’s legacy started trending on social media. People opposed Modi bowing to Trump’s words. During Indira Gandhi’s time, even when America tried to interfere, she boldly stated that no interference was needed,” he said.

He claimed that Modi skipped Vajpayee’s birthday to go to Pakistan. “Didn’t he go to Nawaz Sharif’s house and touch his mother’s feet? You must answer this. Is it appropriate to go to Pakistan secretly on Vajpayee’s birthday? Kishan Reddy and Sanjay must answer, then talk about Rahul Gandhi. Where do you hide your face for Modi’s mistakes? Indira Gandhi was compared to Goddess Durga in Parliament. Modi abrogated Article 370… then why is terrorism back? A PM who cursed Pakistan three times, yet didn’t even identify the person who killed 26 people. Don’t you feel ashamed, Kishan Reddy”, he asked. Jagga Reddy asserted that BJP leaders in Telangana have heads but no brains, and that they are full of conspiracies and deceit.