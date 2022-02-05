Modi has no right to be PM, says Motkupally Narsimhulu

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the criticism of BJP leaders on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments of changing the constitution, TRS leader Motkupally Narsimhulu on Friday said that Narendra Modi has lost his right to be the Prime Minister after he apologised on the Farm laws.

Addressing a press conference here at his residence, Motkupally Narsimhulu said that the Prime Minister should have resigned on the day he apologised to the farmers. He justified the demand of the CM stating that Chandrasekhar Rao had to raise this issue because the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act were also not fulfilled. "Where has the Bayyaram Steel factory gone, where is the coach factory. These BJP fools don't like KCR getting recognition at national level. The BJP leaders are taking away all the funds to the BJP ruled States, this is the reason why the voice is raised against the Centre," said Narsimhulu.

The TRS leader questioned why the BJP leaders were not implementing the Dalit Bandhu in the States ruled by their party. He took exception to the protest by the BJP leaders demanding implementation of Dalit Bandhu in the State. The chief minister is planning to allocate Rs 20,000 crore in the next budget, he claimed. The BJP leaders are habituated of insulting the dalits and they were unable to digest the popularity of CM KCR, he said.

Narsimhulu said that CM KCR never insulted Ambedkar and only wanted a discussion on the Constitution. There is no reservation for dalits in Rajya Sabha. There were no educated dalits in the past hence there was no reservation and in this perspective KCR wants changes in the Constitution, he said