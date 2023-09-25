Modi scared of Kejriwal’s growing popularity: Somnath Bharti

Hyderabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s growing popularity across the country has scared Prime Minister Modi, said Delhi Legislator and AAP South India in-charge Somnath Bharti. He said the AamAadmi Party has become a national challenge to the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha electionsLok Sabha elections, that is why the Central Government of the BJP is targeting AAP leaders and MLAs, MPs and sending them to jails with false cases without any evidence.

He said AAP has grown into a National Party in just ten years and BJP cannot digest Kejriwal becoming the main challenger to Modi. Telangana branch of AAP organized “SamanyudiSamarabheri” convention at Hyderabad RTC Kalyana Mandapam on Sunday. District conveners, in-charges of all Assembly and Parliament constituencies, Mandals, Village Conveners and AAP volunteers from 33 districts of the State participated as delegates of around 2000. AAP Telangana State Core Committee Member ShobhanBhukya presided over the conference and AAP spokesperson Vinay Reddy extended the invitation.