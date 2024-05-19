Modi should apologise to women of TS: Niranjan

Hyderabad: Congress vice-president G Niranjan strongly condemned criticism of providing free bus facilities to women under the Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana State by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi should express his apologies to Telangana women and sisters for stating that free bus travel for women has reduced metro rail passengers by 50 percent and that metro is facing losses. This is proof of his lack of awareness.

“This shows that Modi is anti-poor and only likes the rich. Free bus travel for women is not limited to Metro-run Hyderabad only, but it extends to the entire State. Women across the State are happy with this facility. About 28.97 lakh women are being benefited by this facility per day. Modi does not like to have the women folk happy. The treasury is meant for the good of public. How will women’s free travel rob the treasury? Modi said he convinced the Israel to have a break in bombing on the eve of Eid.”

“Modi, who is friendly with Muslim countries outside India, but hates Muslims within India. This is a proof of his double standards. Modi said Congress and SP will bulldoze the Ram temple if they come to power. This is a proof of his mental depravity. He is spreading a false propaganda as that Congress has eyed on gold in Temples and Mangal sutras, which is ridiculous”, Niranjan added.