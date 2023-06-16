Modi’s nine-year visionary leadership transforming country: Prakash Javadekar

Hyderabad: Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Thursday that the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership transformed the country in many ways and boosted its image and of people.

Addressing party cadre and leaders, he said the nine years of Modi government could be reckoned with nine main characteristics since he assumed office. Politics of development, good governance, government that works 24/7 for 365 days bringing stability and enhanced the country’s stature, absence of dynastic politics, unshaken faith of people reposed in Modi’s leadership and his government, and not a single minister of Cabinet faced any allegation of corruption.

Besides, a non-discriminatory policy towards people based on their religion, community and the like. Similarly, adopting a non-discriminatory policy towards any State with a focus on ‘SabkaSath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaViswas and, SabkaPrayas’ was the main ideology that drove the government in the last nine years, he added.

That apart, there is no personal agenda or interest as the government stood for the idea of 'Nation First', Anthyodaya to uplift the poorest of the poor and delivery of developmental fruits to the last person through weeding out corruption through the Direct Benefit Transfer, JandDhan and UPI ecosystem have brought a sea change in the country and lives of the people.

On the economic front, India has over taken from the UK, which ruled India for 200 years, emerging as the fifth largest economy from the tenth position in 2014. A recent report points out that the agenda of Modi to make the country a $ 5 trillion economy might be achieved sooner than the target set. While developed economies like China, the US, were showing trends of 3-4 per cent growth rates, and several other countries in Europe were even going into negative growth trends, the Indian economy is pegged as the fastest-growing in the world and a bright spot in the world economic landscape for prospective foreign direct investments.

When the country develops, the poor and middle class will be economically empowered. It is with such a vision that the Centre has been working tirelessly to take the country forward. India's inflation rate, including food, is far less than other countries;the inflation and covid containment management of India has been praised by many across the world, he added.

Not only FDIs are increasing and foreign currency reserves raising, but the manufacturing and agriculture and allied sectors are showing good growth. In several sectors India is leading; it is 'New Bharat' emerging. The road, rail, airports, ports and metro infrastructure creation and the faster pace of its implementation bring transformation. "Four banks in the US collapsed. On the other, the recapitalisation has made the Indian banking sector stronger; the economy is scaling new heights," he said. “People want peace, progress and prosperity, and the nine years of Modi government have set such an agenda with a vision, which is showing results, he pointed out. The government in Telangana has not been able to deliver on its promises like double bedroom houses. Its improper implementation of the PM Health Insurance Scheme has been denying fruits of development to eligible beneficiaries, he said.