Modi's remarks causing distress: Talasani

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to apologise to people of Telangana for his insulting comments against the statehood, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has demanded.

He took potshots at the PM for belittling the sentiment of four crore people. KTR took a swipe at the Modi government for miserably failing to address bifurcation promises.

In the past eight years of BJP rule, Modi did not bother about bifurcation issues, he fumed. "The Centre has been showing partiality towards the State and Modi, is envious at its development", KTR opined. "The BJP government is resorting to cheating tactics as it never looked into bifurcation promises," he said. "With vengeance, Modi is conspiring against the State development and not supporting the State".

KTR said, "Our pleas on schools, colleges, coach factory, steel factory, national status to one irrigation project, funds for flagship programs, roads and infrastructure were not looked into by the Centre." He lashed out at the Centre for following the Congress by not addressing the issues and demands.

The Minister accused the Modi government of negligence towards the State. "Modi's partiality was evident at the inaugural of Ramanujacharya's equality statue at Muchintal of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at Shamshabad.

"Though Modi preferred to set Telangana aside, our State, under able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is being developed in all sectors.