Mohammed Siraj assumes charge as DSP
Highlights
Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has officially taken charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after reporting to the Director General of Police (DGP), Jitender, on Friday.
CM Revanth Reddy had earlier announced that Siraj would receive a prestigious Group-I government position in recognition of his services to the Indian cricket team.
The CM already announced that the State government is committed to promoting sports and athletes and nurturing them as future stars.
