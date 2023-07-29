Moharrum symbolises spirit of sacrifice: Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that “Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is revered above all virtues of mankind.



Ina message, the Governor said that “It commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet, who selflessly gave his life in the pursuit of true belief. The essence of Moharrum lies in remembering goodness and sacrifice.

“Let us strive to emulate the spirit of Moharrum embodying humanism which is central place in Islam. May its ideals of sacrifice, peace and justice continue to inspire us”, she said.