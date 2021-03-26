More funds for towns, cities, assures KTR

MAUD and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday informed the House that Telangana is one of the fast urban developing states in India. He said that the government has been offering adequate funds for urban development in the state.

"We have offered Rs 148 crore every month towards basic facilities and infrastructure to cater rapid urbanisation needs," the minister said.

Of this, Rs 78 crore was given to GHMC and Rs 70 crore to other municipalities, he said, adding that Rs 1,766 crorewas spent last year in this regard. The minister attributed timely release of the funds to the commitment of Chief Minister.

The TRS government is for rapid and all-round development of the municipalities and corporations. He listed out various programmes being executed by the government:Permission given for 14,408 structures under TS bPASS; Rs 268 crore for Kokapet layout, Rs 387 crore for a flyover at Balanagar etc.

He also said that HMDA was developing modern skywalks, flyovers and roads in the city. Towns would get integrated markets and Rs250 crorewas given to Warangal corporation.